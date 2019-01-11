Inter striker Mauro Icardi has seemingly raised doubts over his future at the club amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea.

As noted by The Sun, the Argentine ace is said to be valued at around £100m, while his agent, Wanda Nara, has raised her own doubts and concerns over his future at the San Siro and has suggested that Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested with the Blues also specifically noted in the report.

That in turn piles the pressure on Inter to find an agreement on a long-term renewal to keep their influential talisman at the club for the foreseeable future.

Icardi, 25, has scored 120 goals in 204 games since joining the Nerazzurri from Sampdoria in 2013, while he is also currently club captain and played a fundamental part in getting them back to the Champions League this season, while showing that he belongs at that level with four goals in the group stage before Inter’s eventual elimination.

Nevertheless, concern will be growing for the Italian giants, as Icardi took to Instagram stories to deliver a message on his future, as noted by Calciomercato, where he piled the pressure on Inter to make him an acceptable contract renewal offer to convince him to commit his long-term future.

“I want to clarify to all the fans who read work written by pseudo-journalists in ‘serious’ newspapers, which write or give instructions to write without knowing or having a real idea of the facts, that my renewal will only take place when Inter make me a correct and concrete offer.

“Only after that can we talk about my renewal with truth, while putting to one side the lies that have been spread.”

Inter simply can’t afford to lose their talismanic captain, as given his prolific record in front of goal, his exit would leave them with a major void to fill in the side.

Nevertheless, it seems they are under pressure now to make him an offer that he deems acceptable to snub reported interest from elsewhere, albeit director Beppe Marotta and chairman Steven Zhang don’t seem too concerned over his situation just yet, as per the tweets below.

The pair moved to reassure supporters and suggested talks will take place next week over Icardi’s contract, but Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid will surely all be monitoring the situation very closely.