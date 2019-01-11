AC Milan have confirmed their squad for the Coppa Italia clash with Sampdoria this weekend, with new signing Lucas Paqueta included.

The Rossoneri were last in action on December 29, as they ended the year with a morale-boosting win over SPAL after a dire run of results saw them drop out of the top four in Serie A and eliminated from the Europa League.

In turn, they’ll be hoping to pick up from where they left off as they eye a deep cup run, and Gennaro Gattuso has named the squad that he hopes can deliver a positive result on Saturday evening to ensure that they progress.

As noted by the club’s official site, they unveiled new signing Paqueta earlier this week, with the Brazilian starlet arriving from Flamengo.

Gattuso has wasted little time in involving him in his plans, as he has called up his latest addition to the squad to face Sampdoria, as seen in the tweet below.

It remains to be seen if the 21-year-old features as he has been busy settling in this week and training with his new teammates, but it would undoubtedly be a boost for him and all concerned if he did make his debut so soon after arriving as it would suggest that he is adjusting well.

Meanwhile, as noted by The Express, Gonzalo Higuain’s future has been a hot topic this week as the prolific Argentine continues to be linked with a move to Chelsea.

However, he’ll be expected to put that speculation to the side and lead Milan’s attack this weekend as he has also been named in the 23-man squad below.

Gattuso perhaps has a decision to make as to whether or not he starts or if Patrick Cutrone gets the nod, but Higuain will be with his teammates in Genoa despite the question marks over his future.