Debut this weekend: Chelsea to sign paperwork TONIGHT to complete first January transfer

Chelsea are reportedly set to finalise the paperwork regarding Cesc Fabregas’ transfer to Monaco on Friday evening, with the Spaniard set to make his debut for the French giants on Sunday.

Fabregas looked to have played his last game for the Blues in their FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest last weekend, something that seems even more certain now following this fresh news.

According to journalist Matt Spiro on Twitter, the west London club are set to sign off the paperwork that will allow Fabregas to sign for Thierry Henry’s side, something that will allow the Spaniard to make his debut for the club against Marseille this weekend.

Fabregas to Monaco has now been agreed by all parties. Paperwork should be signed off tonight, allowing Cesc to make his Ligue 1 bow away to Marseille on Sunday — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) January 11, 2019

Fabregas has been a fantastic servant for Chelsea ever since his move from Barcelona in the summer of 2014, with the midfielder playing key roles in both the club’s Premier League title wins since his arrival.

Monaco are currently struggling massively in Ligue 1 under new manager Henry, and it seems like the French outfit are relying on Fabregas’ arrival in order to try and turn their season around.

Fabregas had no trouble competing against the very best teams and players the Premier League has had to offer, thus we can see his time in the French league being a walk in the park for the former Barca man (no offence, Ligue 1 fans!).