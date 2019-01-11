Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez continues to be heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but after his display in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night, many Barca fans seemingly don’t want him to leave.

As noted by The Guardian, the 24-year-old continues to be paired with a move to north London this month with Unai Emery seemingly keen to bolster his midfield options.

SEE MORE: Barcelona fail with touted £50m swap deal to prise Chelsea star away from Stamford Bridge

Suarez has been limited to just seven appearances in all competitions so far this season, with his frustration over a lack of playing time perhaps a fundamental factor in why he is being linked with a move away from the Nou Camp.

He was handed a brief opportunity to impress in the cup clash with Levante on Thursday, and he took that chance by winning a penalty for his side to give them hope of turning things around in the second leg next week.

With that transfer speculation in mind though, the focus after the game for many supporters was sending a message to the club in that they don’t want them to sell their midfield talent, as noted in the tweets below.

Time will tell whether or not an exit is given the green light in the coming weeks, but certainly if Suarez was to leave on a permanent basis, it will come as a major disappointment to most fans as it could be argued that he was never given a real chance to cement his place in the squad and live up to his potential.

Instead, he could get that at Arsenal if Emery seals a reunion, with the pair previously working together during their time at Sevilla.

He needs playing time .. @DenisSuarez6 .. Don’t sell him — Frans Kharis (@frans_kharis) January 11, 2019

Dont sell Denis, at least not until the summer. He has talent and skill, lets see him play more in the league. We need the depth if we want to succeed in the champions league — Edward Tischler (@E_M_E_T) January 10, 2019

Please don’t sell him. He has very bright future.. ? — Harsh Jain (@harshjain2525) January 10, 2019

@DenisSuarez6 is a good player. Don’t sell him. — Gunjan Dabral (@DabralGunjan) January 10, 2019

Denis should stay — Jaiyeoba Enesi (@Enesi_scores) January 10, 2019

don’t sell him for God’s sake — eman (@actuallyeman) January 10, 2019