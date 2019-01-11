Good news for Liverpool: Key Bayern Munich ace banned for Champions League tie

Liverpool have been handed a boost as Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has been suspended for both legs of their upcoming Champions League tie.

The two sides meet next month with the first leg taking place on February 19, before they meet again on March 13 in Munich.

However, as noted by Sky Sports, Muller will play no part in either clash as he has been given a two-match suspension following his dangerous foul in the meeting with Ajax last time out in Europe, as seen in the image below.

That’s a blow for the Bavarian giants, as the 29-year-old has contributed five goals and six assists in 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

In turn, coupled with the fact that his experience and quality could be key in the knockout phase of the Champions League, his absence will be a major disappointment for coach Niko Kovac as he plots a way to get through the round-of-16 encounter with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Bayern finished top of Group E as they went unbeaten through their six group games, winning four and drawing two. As for Liverpool, they left it late and claimed second place in Group C, beating Napoli in their last group game to leapfrog their European rivals into a qualification spot.

Now though, they’ll have one less attacking threat in the Bayern line-up to deal with as Muller will be forced to watch on from the sidelines.