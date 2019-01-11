Juventus ready to splash €50M to seal transfer of quality Tottenham stalwart

Juventus are reportedly ready to fork out €50m in order to seal a deal to bring Tottenham and Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez to Turin.

According to Don Balon, the Old Lady are on the lookout for players to bolster their options at the back, with it also being stated that Sanchez is keen to leave the north London side.

The report further states that the Italian giants are willing to fork out €50M to sign the 22-year-old, €30M less than what Ajax want for Matthijs De Ligt.

Sanchez has been exceptional for Spurs since he arrived from Ajax in the summer of 2017, with the Colombian international forming a more-than formidable partnership with Toby Alderweireld at the back.

With Juventus stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli fast approaching the twilight years of their careers, Juve are going to have to start think about signing defensive reinforcements in the not-too-distant future.

And it looks like the club have already began to take this into consideration if Don Balon’s report is to be believed.

Sanchez has already shown during this time with Spurs that he has the potential to be one of the best defenders in Europe in the not-too-distant future.

And it looks as if Juve have clocked onto this, especially if Don Balon’s report stating their interest in the Colombian is true…