Key Arsenal transfer breakthrough touted as Unai Emery eyes reunion with former star

Arsenal could reportedly be moving closer towards finding a deal to sign Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega, as it’s been claimed they will meet his wage demands.

The 30-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the classiest midfielders in Europe, showcasing plenty of quality and creative ability in a deeper midfield role in Spain. Further, with over 400 club appearances to his name and 65 caps for Argentina, he boasts plenty of experience and pedigree at the highest level.

Unai Emery knows him well following their stint working together at Sevilla, but now a reunion in north London could be on the cards.

According to Estadio Deportivo, as translated by The Daily Star, it’s suggested that Arsenal are now willing to match Banega’s wage demands, thus moving themselves closer to securing a deal if an agreement can be reached on personal terms.

It must be added that the original report also adds major doubt over whether or not the Argentine international can be convinced to leave Seville given he is settled there, but the temptation to play for the Gunners and in the Premier League will surely be a strong one.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal can bolster their midfield in January, with that area of the squad seemingly a priority for Emery.

As noted by the Metro, Arsenal are also interested in Denis Suarez from Barcelona, and so it does seem as though a midfielder is top of the agenda this month.

Nevertheless, the Spanish tactician did add this week that the north London giants could only target loan additions in the winter transfer window, as per BBC Sport, and so that presents another problem in itself as to whether either Banega or Suarez will be allowed to leave on a temporary basis.