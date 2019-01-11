Championship football returns on Friday night as league leaders Leeds entertain Frank Lampard’s Derby County (KO 19:45)

Leeds have lost their last two in the Championship and were knocked out of the FA Cup by QPR last weekend. Will they come unstuck against Frank Lampard’s Rams?

What: Leeds Utd v Derby

When: Friday 11th January 2019 19:45

Where : Elland Road, Leeds

Live Streaming Options:

Biesla’s side remain two points ahead of their nearest rivals Norwich despite two consecutive league defeats.

Leeds’ Elland Road record is second to none, losing just one of their last eight home games picking up on average 2.08 points per game on home soil, a league high.

Derby look to take advantage

Lampard will be looking to set the record straight after being thumped 4-1 in just his second game in charge of Derby the last time these two sides met. Since then he’s guided Derby to sixth in the table, and just eight points adrift of Friday’s opponents at the top of the league.

Derby have scored in their last nine away games so look good value to find the net at Leeds. They’re 2/1 to score two or more.

Kemar Roofe has scored nine goals in his last 13 league games. He’s 9/2 to open the scoring. Meanwhile Derby’s Jack Marriott scored his tenth goal of the season in his last outing and is 9/4 to score anytime.

Both teams have scored in each of the last three meetings between the two sides and its 8/13 for that to happen again.

Leeds looking to bounce back

The pressure is starting to build for Biesla and his Leeds outfit and after two consecutive defeats in the Championship, the Lilywhites will be desperate not to lose this one.

The hosts are 5/4 to bag all three points, but for added value Leeds win and BTTS is 12/5.

Derby have drawn four of their last six games in all competitions. The draw on Friday is available at 14/5, while Derby are 10/3 to pick up all three points.

Live Streaming Schedule

15:00 Birmingham vs Middlesbrough

15:00 Brentford vs Stoke

15:00 Bristol City vs Bolton

15:00 Hull vs Sheffield Wednesday

15:00 Ipswich vs Rotherham

15:00 Preston vs Swansea

15:00 Reading vs Nottingham Forest

15:00 Sheffield United vs Queens Park Rangers

15:00 West Bromwich Albion vs Norwich

15:00 Wigan vs Aston Villa

17:30 Millwall vs Blackburn

