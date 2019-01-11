Liverpool and Croatia star Dejan Lovren has been handed a one-game ban by UEFA for an incident that saw him goad Spain’s Sergio Ramos back in November 2018.

Lovren, who played in Croatia’s 3-2 win over Spain in the UEFA Nations League back in November, will be made to sit out his side’s next international fixture after being handed a ban by UEFA, as per the Sun.

The ban comes after Lovren was found taunting Spain and Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos after Croatia’s 3-2 win over La Roja last year, with the Sun noting that this ban was down to the player not complying with UEFA’s disciplinary rules.

Liverpool ace Lovren has been reliable and consistent at the back these past 12 months, with the defender playing key roles in helping the Reds and Croatia reach the Champions League final and World Cup final respectively.

Croatia’s next match is in their Euro 2020 qualifying group against minnows Azerbaijan in March, a tie we’re not sure they’re going to exactly miss Lovren for given their gulf in quality over their opponents.

Lovren’s actions towards Ramos may have potentially been something to do with Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018, a match which saw the Spaniard injure key Reds star Mohamed Salah in the first half.

And it seemed like Lovren still may not had gotten over Ramos’ actions on Salah months after the Champions League final had finished if his actions after Croatia’s win over Spain are anything to go by…