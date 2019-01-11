Juventus are reportedly still pressing to prise Paul Pogba away from Man Utd, but Douglas Costa is said to be wanted in a swap deal if an exit was to materialise.

As noted by the Express last month, it was suggested that the Frenchman was still on the Bianconeri’s radar despite the exit of Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Given Pogba has gone on to score four goals and provide three assists in just four games under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it would appear as though he’s enjoying his football again and is capable of making a decisive impact for the Red Devils moving forward.

However, that hasn’t stopped speculation of Juventus eyeing a move for their former midfield star, with Calciomercato noting, via the front page of Tuttosport which can be seen in the tweet below, that United want Costa as part of a swap deal for the World Cup winner if a deal was to be made.

?? ? | Front page of Tuttosport headlines that Paulo Dybala tempts Marotta, who will make an assault on La Joya if Icardi leaves Inter. Meanwhile, Juventus continue to insist for Paul Pogba but Manchester United seek Douglas Costa in exchange for their French World Champion. pic.twitter.com/x5Do0sOwX4 — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) January 11, 2019

That seems like a rather strange demand in truth and so question marks have to be raised over the accuracy of it as United firstly will surely be desperate to avoid losing Pogba rather than enter negotiations over a swap deal.

Further, given that they have the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata to offer creative quality in the wide positions and behind the striker, there doesn’t seem to be a major need for a player like Costa.

In truth, the Brazilian international hasn’t even been particularly decisive this season for the Turin giants, managing just two assists and no goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

With that in mind, it’s obvious as to why Juve would perhaps be interested in including him as part of the deal, but United would surely be better off seeking a more favourable deal if they are indeed entertaining offers for Pogba to ensure that they get a player capable of filling the void he would leave behind instead.

In addition, the Premier League giants would surely also expect a significant fee as part of the deal given Pogba’s influence on and off the pitch, and so it seems as though an agreement is some way off yet if even possible at all.