Man Utd transfer news: £68m bid NEEDED to land starlet, Pogba SWAP deal touted

Man Utd will reportedly need to splash out £68m in order to prise Eder Militao away Porto this month, while a swap deal has been proposed with Juventus.

The 20-year-old defensive ace has emerged as one of the most talented young players in Europe, impressing in his 22 appearances for the Portuguese giants so far this season.

SEE MORE: Manchester United advised to fork out £35 MILLION to seal transfer of QUALITY Premier League superstar

Coupled with United’s struggles at the back this campaign, he seems like a sensible target to address a key problem area with a long-term solution, but it’s going to cost the Red Devils.

According to The Express, reports in Portugal have suggested that it will cost a staggering £68m to prise him away from Porto, and so United will need to be entirely convinced of his quality moving forward to finally address their defensive vulnerabilities.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport claim that Man Utd will demand Douglas Costa be included in a swap deal in any agreement which sees Paul Pogba return to Turin.

The Brazilian international has continued to prove to be a dangerous player for the Italian champions, albeit he perhaps hasn’t been as decisive as desired this season.

Nevertheless, it’s suggested that with Juventus refusing to give up their pursuit of taking Pogba back to Italy, United will look to ensure that Costa is included in any such deal while it’s naturally to be expected that a significant fee will also be involved.

However, given Pogba’s improved form since Jose Mourinho’s departure, it raises question marks over whether or not an exit from Old Trafford is still on the agenda for the concerned parties.