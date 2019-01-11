There will be an ‘imminent’ signing at Stamford Bridge according to this Chelsea journalist. The Blues have just seen Premier League legend Cesc Fabregas leave to join Monaco.

According to Standard Sport reporter Simon Johnson, the departure of Fabregas to Monaco paves the way for the ‘imminent’ announcement of a new signing at Stamford Bridge.

The Telegraph reported earlier today that Chelsea have agreed deals in principle to sign midfielders Leandro Paredes and Nicolo Barella.

With the Blues battling to make a decision between Paredes and Barrela, Simon Johnson revealed tonight that the West London outfit were closer to signing Zenit midfielder Paredes.

Both men have the time to develop their skills and the pair could go on to establish themselves as some of the best midfielders in the world. There is of course a larger upside to be had by signing Barella, as he is three years younger than 24-year-old Paredes.

His departure should also mean new #cfc signing is imminent. I've been off today but #Paredes seemed closer than #Barella last night. https://t.co/IIj6go625t — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) January 11, 2019

The Blues will be hoping that the signing of either Paredes or Barella ignites a spark in the middle of the park.

Maurizio Sarri has so far failed to make the most out of a stacked midfield contingent which includes; N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek