Real Madrid have HUGE advantage over Barcelona in race for transfer of €100M TALISMAN

Real Madrid are said to have a big advantage over fierce rivals Barcelona in the race to sign Tottenham and Denmark talisman Christian Eriksen.

According to Don Balon, the Tottenham talisman would prefer a move to Los Blancos over one to the Blaugrana due to the number of midfielders Barca have on their radar.

The report also notes that Real could use Gareth Bale as makeweight in an attempt to bring Eriksen to the Spanish capital, with it also being noted that the Spanish giants could very well sign the Dane in June for a price of around €100M.

Given the lacklustre forms of both Isco and Marco Asensio so far this season, Eriksen’s arrival at Real in the summer could be just what the club need to fix their apparent midfield problem.

Real have looked weak in the centre of the park ever since the start of this season, with stars like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos looking far from at their best.

This is problem that Real could easily address with the addition of Eriksen, as the Dane has shown during his time with Spurs that he’s more than capable of being the club’s main man in midfield.

Eriksen is evidently the player that makes Spurs tick, and his presence in his side is something that club would seriously struggle to replace should he leave the club in the near future.

Given that Don Balon’s report notes Eriksen wants to leave Tottenham at the end of the season, this potential move to Real looks like one that could very well happen if Los Blancos play their cards right…