Real Madrid pair Isco with €30M offer in attempts to seal transfer of Premier League superstar

Real Madrid have reportedly paired Isco with a €30M transfer fee in an offer to Chelsea for Belgian superstar Eden Hazard.

Isco has found himself out-of-favour in the Spanish capital ever since Santiago Solari was appointed as Julen Lopetegui’s successor back in October, and it seems like the player has been offered the chance to escape Los Blancos.

According to Don Balon, Real have made an offer of €30M plus Spanish international Isco for Chelsea ace Hazard, a player who could very be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Spanish giants.

Real have looked a shadow of their former selves this season following Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus in the summer, a move that looks like a massive mistake from Los Blancos in retrospect.

Solari’s side currently sit 10 points behind league leaders Barcelona in La Liga, having lost six of their first 18 league outings.

Things are looking glum for the Spanish giants at the moment, however this would surely change should they manage to bag a deal for Hazard.

The Belgian has been one of the best players on the planet so far this year, with the winger managing to reach almost Lionel Messi-level heights with his performances for Chelsea.

Hazard could be the man Real need to fill the void left by Ronaldo following his move to Juventus, a void that needs filling immediately if they’re to turn their season around in the coming months.