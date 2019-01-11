Revealed: Manchester United FAILED with transfer pursuit of £70M attacker for this SURPRISE reason

It’s a well known fact that Manchester United have been linked with Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski for quite some time now, however a move to United for the Pole has never materialised.

Ever since bursting onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund a few years ago, Lewandowski has been linked with a move to every big team under the sun, one of these being Man United.

And, according to a recent report, the reason for United never managing to secure a transfer for Lewandowski has been revealed, and it’s a surprising one at that!

According to the Mirror, United have been keeping tabs on Lewandowski for a number of years, however the Red Devils have never actually gone through with a concrete offer.

It doesn’t seem like it would matter anyway if the Mirror’s report is anything to go off, as it states that Lewandowski’s wife “did not want to go to France (to PSG) – and both did not want to go to England”

This reason will definitely come as a shock to some, as the Premier League is often plastered as the biggest and best league in the world, with some of the world’s top players reportedly begging to seal a move to England.

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case for Lewandowski, who only had eyes for a move to Real Madrid, as per the Mirror’s report.

As well as the Mirror, the Daily Star have also reported in the past that United have been linked with a move for Lewandowski, with Bayern willing to listen to offers of £70M+ for the forward.

However, this information about Lewandowski doesn’t seem important now following this most recent report regarding the Polish international…