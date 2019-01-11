SEVEN names on Barcelona transfer shortlist to bolster ATTACKING options for Valverde

Barcelona have a concerning lack of quality and depth up front beyond Luis Suarez, but they are reportedly planning on addressing that.

The Catalan giants have relied heavily on their Uruguayan stalwart in recent years, albeit Lionel Messi has continued to lead the show while others have chipped in too.

In Suarez’s absence, coach Ernesto Valverde has been able to tinker with his tactics and set up to cover him, but ultimately for a European giant looking to compete on multiple fronts year in and year out, more is arguably needed up front.

Particularly given his injury troubles and his age, Suarez simply won’t be able to manage as heavy a workload as he currently is moving forward.

Further, as per Mundo Deportivo, Munir is said to be on the verge of leaving the Nou Camp with a move to Sevilla being touted.

With that in mind, AS have put together a seven-man transfer shortlist for the reigning La Liga champions, consisting of players that they are said to be interested in and monitoring closely.

Ante Rebic, Luka Jovic, Krzysztof Piatek, Maxi Gomez, Kasper Dolberg, Patrik Schick and Jean-Kevin Augustin are said to be under consideration to add quality and depth in attack, but time will tell if a deal is struck to sign any of them.

Suarez has bagged 12 goals and six assists in 22 appearances so far this season. He still has plenty left in the tank, but perhaps one of these younger options could be an important addition for the long-term picture.