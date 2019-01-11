Real Madrid and Brazil youngster Vinicius Jr is reportedly set to take over Los Blancos’ ‘no.11’ shirt from Gareth Bale at the end of the season.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that club president Florentino Perez is planning to use the Welsh international as a makeweight in a deal to bring either Eden Hazard or Harry Kane to the Spanish capital.

Don Balon also note that Vinicius will be handed Bale’s current ‘no.11’ shirt in the summer, news that we’re the player himself is absolutely delighted with.

Vinicius has failed to hit the ground running at Real since his move from Flamengo in the summer just gone, however considering the winger is only 18 years old, it’s understandable to see why.

Some fans have Vinicius Jr down as the player who’s to fill the void left in Real’s squad following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and it seems like the player might be given the chance to be just that following this news.

Given the player’s who’ve donned the ‘no.11’ shirt for Real in the past, we can’t imagine Vinicius is going to be made to sit on the sidelines at the Santiago Bernabeu any longer.

This is something that, should it come true, could very well give Vinicius the boost he needs to reach his potential and become one of the club’s most important stars in the near future.