Monaco manager Thierry Henry is reportedly keen on bringing this Arsenal legend to the Stade Louis II, the Red and Whites completed the signing of Cesc Fabregas earlier today.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has rejected a move to Monaco, the Ligue 1 side are in desperate need for some reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Monaco have spiralled out of control this season, the decision to sell the majority of their stars from their heroic title-winning season in 2016/17 has left the club in tatters. Henry’s men are second from bottom in Ligue 1, the Frenchman would never have anticipated that he’d have a relegation battle on his hands in his job as manager.

Since his return from a seven-month layoff, Koscielny has been a mainstay for Unai Emery’s side. It’s unlikely that Koscielny will leave Arsenal high and dry in order to jet off to Monaco considering their defensive crisis.

Koscielny has made six appearances for the Gunners since returning from injury.

With Koscielny rejecting a move to reunite with Henry, Monaco’s future could be in the hands of Fabregas. The creative midfielder joined on a three-and-a-half-year deal, Fabregas will have to use every ounce of his magic with the ball at his feet to guide Monaco to safety.

??? AS Monaco are thrilled to announce the arrival of Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea FC on a deal that runs until June 2?0?2?2?. pic.twitter.com/hjy1xfn3mU — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) January 11, 2019