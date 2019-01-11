Menu

Video: ‘He’s been watching Mata in training’ – These Manchester United fans react to Tahith Chong’s scores superb free-kick for Under-23s

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong scored a spectacular free-kick for the Under-23s this evening against Fulham. Maybe the star deserves some more chances in the first team.

In the 25th minute of the United Under-23’s clash against Fulham, Chong fired the Red Devils into the lead with a amazing effort. Chong’s free-kick flew straight into the top corner and Fulham’s goalkeeper was left helpless and rooted to his spot.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Red Devils in the FA Cup third round clash against Reading. The Dutch starlet has been tipped to have a bright future at Old Trafford and it’s easy to see why.

Check out a video of the Chong’s spectacular free-kick below:

Check out some fan reaction to Chong’s strike below:

