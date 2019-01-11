Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong scored a spectacular free-kick for the Under-23s this evening against Fulham. Maybe the star deserves some more chances in the first team.

In the 25th minute of the United Under-23’s clash against Fulham, Chong fired the Red Devils into the lead with a amazing effort. Chong’s free-kick flew straight into the top corner and Fulham’s goalkeeper was left helpless and rooted to his spot.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Red Devils in the FA Cup third round clash against Reading. The Dutch starlet has been tipped to have a bright future at Old Trafford and it’s easy to see why.

Check out a video of the Chong’s spectacular free-kick below:

Outstanding free kick from Tahith Chong ?

pic.twitter.com/nG19wmy241 — DILLINGER ? (@DillanMUFC) January 11, 2019

Check out some fan reaction to Chong’s strike below:

He’s been watching Mata In training hasn’t he!?? — Shaun (@ShaunDK93) January 11, 2019

???? like I always said Chongy should be promote to first team now. What a goal !!! @ManUtd @ManUtdMEN @tahithc @Mike_Phelan_1 — Tahith Chong No.7 Supporter (@tahithchong_44) January 11, 2019

This kid is going to be special. — Okwuchukwudinma (@Vocis101) January 11, 2019

????WOW ??? — Jeff Gadd (@JeffGadd3) January 11, 2019