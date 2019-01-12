Chelsea have seemingly been encouraged to make a move for Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj by his agent, but they may have to act sooner rather than later.

The 24-year-old was a fundamental figure for Maurizio Sarri during his stint in Naples, making in excess of 40 appearances in each campaign over the three years that they worked together.

Further, Hysaj was also a first-team regular under the Italian tactician at Empoli, and so he’s clearly a trusted and reliable option in the mind of the current Blues boss.

As noted by the Evening Standard, he has been paired with a move to Stamford Bridge with the report suggesting that the Albanian international is valued at £45m.

His agent, Mario Giuffredi, has now spoken publicly about the situation and appears to suggest that they would perhaps be open to a switch to Chelsea in January, but if that doesn’t materialise then he hasn’t ruled out the option of discussing a new contract with the Serie A giants.

“The important thing is hearing that Ancelotti respects Hysaj,” he told Rai Sport of his meeting with the Napoli hierarchy, as noted by Football Italia. “He confirmed his faith in him. Of course, the January transfer window is always to be evaluated and there has been talk of Chelsea, for example.

“If there are situations that are mutually advantageous, then we’d evaluate them. If nothing happens in January, then we’ll discuss a contract extension.”

Time will tell if a ‘mutually advantageous’ situation arises, namely one which sees Chelsea match Napoli’s valuation and perhaps enter into talks over completing a transfer this month.

Hysaj has started three of the last four Serie A games on the bench, and so although he’s made 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season, there are legitimate concerns over whether or not he will have a prominent role under Ancelotti moving forward.

If not, then it’s easy to see why a reunion with Sarri would appeal but time will tell if Chelsea are willing to splash out to prise him away from Naples. Perhaps the sale of Davide Zappacosta, who has been linked with a move to Lazio as per Corriere dello Sport, will open the door for a move for Hysaj both in terms of raising funds and creating space in the squad.