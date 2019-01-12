Video: Andre Schurrle scores early screamer for Fulham vs Burnley

Fulham star Andre Schurrle made a flying start to today’s Premier League clash against Burnley.

Watch the video below as the German winger flashed in a stunning half-volley to make it 1-0 inside the first two minutes at Turf Moor.

Since then, Claudio Ranieri’s side have surrendered their lead, but this strike was truly a thing of beauty and warrants repeated viewing.

Just watch the audacity to try the effort and the quality of the technique to pull it off – quite likely to be the goal of the day and there’s still plenty of the day left.