“The honeymoon period for Emery is well and truly over” – Arsenal manager heavily criticised by angry fans following West Ham defeat

Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks to be on the receiving end of the fans’ wrath for the first time since he replaced Arsene Wenger last summer.

The Gunners were poor today as they lost 1-0 away to West Ham, with the team looking hugely unconvincing in a number of key areas.

In truth, Emery has not overseen that many convincing performances this season, with even Arsenal’s long unbeaten run earlier in the campaign showing signs of real weakness.

The north London giants often had to come from behind in games and still conceded a worrying number of goals.

In recent games, particularly away from home, Arsenal’s deficiencies are really showing, with little improvement made by Emery in around half a year in the job now.

The Spanish tactician could probably do with more investment in this side in the transfer market, but for now he’s taking the brunt of the criticism from these angry fans on Twitter…

