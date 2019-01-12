“The honeymoon period for Emery is well and truly over” – Arsenal manager heavily criticised by angry fans following West Ham defeat

Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks to be on the receiving end of the fans’ wrath for the first time since he replaced Arsene Wenger last summer.

The Gunners were poor today as they lost 1-0 away to West Ham, with the team looking hugely unconvincing in a number of key areas.

In truth, Emery has not overseen that many convincing performances this season, with even Arsenal’s long unbeaten run earlier in the campaign showing signs of real weakness.

The north London giants often had to come from behind in games and still conceded a worrying number of goals.

In recent games, particularly away from home, Arsenal’s deficiencies are really showing, with little improvement made by Emery in around half a year in the job now.

The Spanish tactician could probably do with more investment in this side in the transfer market, but for now he’s taking the brunt of the criticism from these angry fans on Twitter…

Based on some of the replies to this, it's safe to say the honeymoon period for Emery is well and truly over. I suspect the fact there's no consistent, discernible style of play from us has a big part to play in that. It's hard to have faith in something you can't see. — arseblog (@arseblog) January 12, 2019

2 points from the last 5 away games. We’ve got our Arsenal back. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) January 12, 2019

Emery is fucking clueless. Garbage football from the team. #emeryout — Vivek (@ViVek14AFC) January 12, 2019

Emery’s turned very pragmatic recently. 5 defenders against poor sides and doesn’t play his most creative player. — Terry (@LvgsWonkyNose) January 12, 2019

Emery is shit. Ain't nothing else to it poor tactics all shouting and hand waving and nothing else. No leadership over the team u can tell the players don't respect him the slightest he looks like a proper push over. Arsenal are done as a club We will be relegated soon as ? — ?SOH? (@PrinceKp87) January 12, 2019

Disgraceful @Arsenal ? There are transition seasons but then there is this. This squad is paid £240m pa and this is what they produce. The club is a joke. The players are awful. The manager is a fraud. We are worse under him than Wenger. #EmeryOut — Adam John Kemp (@AdamJohnKemp) January 12, 2019

You only realize the importance of someone when they are

gone we miss Wenger @arsenal #Emeryout — D president (@Iamtizziano) January 12, 2019