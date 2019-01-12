Arsenal set for transfer scrap with Man Utd to strengthen Unai Emery’s attacking options

Arsenal have reportedly expressed an interest in Porto star Yacine Brahimi, who is also said to be on Man Utd’s transfer radar.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, bagging seven goals and providing six assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

However, Porto have a major concern as his current contract will expire this summer, and so the threat of losing him on a free transfer is looming large.

It won’t help their cause to convince him to commit his long-term future with the speculation surrounding him, as the Daily Star, via the Mirror, report that both Arsenal and Man Utd are keen on the Algerian international.

Given the width and versatility that he can provide in the final third, there is perhaps an argument to suggest that the Gunners are more in need of a player with his characteristics with their current lack of width in mind.

United have the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez currently at their disposal, and so adding Brahimi doesn’t necessarily seem like it should be a priority for the Red Devils.

Nevertheless, it’s suggested that both Premier League giants have held talks over the potential signing, with Brahimi now free to discuss terms with interested parties ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

In turn, time will tell if either Arsenal or United are able to reach an agreement in the coming months, with both seemingly eager to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

However, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only expected to remain in charge until the end of the current campaign, it could be argued that the Red Devils won’t be making any key additions until they’ve secured a long-term appointment this summer to allow him to have his input on any possible signings or sales.