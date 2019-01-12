Manchester United and Arsenal transfer interest in wing-wizard confirmed by player’s wife

Manchester United and Arsenal have both been linked with an interest in the transfer of Yannick Carrasco, and his wife Noemie Happart has confirmed the rumours.

The Belgium international shone in his last stint in Europe with Atletico Madrid before a somewhat surprising move to the Chinese Super League with Dalian Yifang.

Still, it could now be that Carrasco heads back to a major club as Foot Mercato recently claimed United and Arsenal could be set for a transfer battle over him.

His wife insists nothing has been agreed yet, but did confirm both Premier League giants’ interest in securing his services.

‘Yes, they are very interested. I do not hide it, but nothing is signed,’ she said when asked about the two clubs on Belgian TV, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

Carrasco could undoubtedly do a fine job out wide for Arsenal, who lack genuine top class players in that area of the pitch.

United, meanwhile, have used forwards like Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in that area, so could do with a more natural wide-man.

Carrasco, however, may take a bit of time to step up to the pace of the game in the Premier League after his spell in China, with the level sure to prove a big step up.