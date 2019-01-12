Chelsea could agree to sell £35m starlet if one crucial condition is met

Chelsea could reportedly give the green light to Callum Hudson-Odoi’s move to Bayern Munich, if a buy-back clause is inserted into the deal.

As noted by Sky Sports earlier this week, the Bavarian giants have increased their offer for the talented starlet to £35m, testing Chelsea’s resolve in keeping him at Stamford Bridge.

Crucially, it’s added in that report that Hudson-Odoi himself has informed the Blues that he wants the switch, perhaps with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson flourishing in the Bundesliga being a factor behind his desire to test himself abroad.

With that in mind, it could come down to getting the best deal possible from a Chelsea perspective, and The Times now add that the Premier League giants could agree to a sale, but only if a buy-back clause is included in the agreement with Bayern.

It’s suggested that is the main reason as to why the deal has not yet gone through, with Chelsea seemingly eager to ensure that they can bring the youngster back in the future, although the Bundesliga outfit are reportedly not keen on the idea.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not a compromise is reached or if the situation rumbles on throughout January, but especially if Hudson-Odoi is keen to move on, it makes life complicated for Chelsea.

The 18-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances for the senior side so far this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

He has featured prominently over the past week in the FA Cup and League Cup, but whether it’s enough to convince him to stay at Stamford Bridge and snub a move to Germany remains to be seen. Based on the report above, a buy-back clause is seemingly all that stands in the way of a deal being done.