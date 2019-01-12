Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry about Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot as they look to fill the void left behind by Cesc Fabregas.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Spaniard completed his move to Monaco on Friday, leaving the Blues light in midfield with Mateo Kovacic’s loan deal from Real Madrid set to come to an end this summer too.

In turn, that is an area Maurizio Sarri will arguably want to see addressed sooner rather than later, and according to L’Equipe, Chelsea are reportedly considering a swoop for Rabiot.

The classy midfield ace would certainly fit the mould for Sarri, as his technical quality and ability on the ball would arguably see him fit the Italian’s possession-based style of play perfectly.

However, if Chelsea are serious about launching an offer for the 23-year-old, they will have to move quickly as The Guardian have previously suggested that Barcelona have an agreement in place to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer at the end of the season, when his PSG contract expires.

Sky Sports have since suggested that a concrete deal may not be in place just yet, and so Bayern Munich are also hoping to hijack a possible move to the Nou Camp with a swoop of their own.

Particularly if either Chelsea or Bayern manage to reach an agreement with PSG to sign Rabiot this month, it could ultimately give them the advantage over Barca, who would then have to agree terms with the French giants too to accelerate their bid to sign the midfielder.

It could yet get very complicated for the PSG star, but what is certain is that with the outgoings at Stamford Bridge, Sarri will surely need more quality in midfield moving forward to take some of the creative burden off Jorginho’s shoulders and replace what he is losing with Fabregas and Kovacic, if a permanent deal isn’t secured for the latter.