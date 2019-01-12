David Luiz may have got the assist for the Pedro goal earlier in the game, but Newcastle’s equaliser against Chelsea looked to come about due to his sloppy defending.

The Brazil international lost his man, allowing Ciaran Clark to head home from the corner to make it 1-1 in tonight’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

David Luiz is the only player who can go from outrageous no-look passing to apparent no-look defending in one half of football. ? pic.twitter.com/Qfu1Yf7RcO — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 12, 2019

Watch the incident below, with Clark doing well to evade his man and direct the header into the corner.

Chelsea, however, will not be too pleased to have conceded in this manner, with an experienced player like Luiz surely capable of better.