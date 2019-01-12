Maurizio Sarri sends desperate plea to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich over Eden Hazard Real Madrid transfer situation

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has reportedly urged Roman Abramovich to resolve the Eden Hazard situation as soon as possible as the player is linked with a transfer to Real Madrid.

Spanish outlet Don Balon reports again of Hazard’s potential move to the Bernabeu, stating he’s made two big requests if he is to complete a deal.

The report claims Hazard wants Isco to be sold and to become the highest paid player at Madrid, establishing himself as the main man at the club.

In many ways, that is what Real need right now after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer, so they could do well to do what they can to lure the Belgium international to the club and give him that star role.

On top of that, Don Balon claims Sarri has pleaded with Abramovich to come to a final decision and end this saga as he doesn’t like having this uncertainty surrounding the team.

All in all, worrying times for Chelsea fans as their star player looks no closer to signing a new contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season, leaving the Blues more vulnerable all the time to a potential free transfer away or a cut-price sale.