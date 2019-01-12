Manager hints he’s pessimistic about preventing star player sealing Chelsea transfer

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has addressed the Gonzalo Higuain transfer speculation as the striker continues to be linked with Chelsea.

Marca recently made the strong claim that Higuain was closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge, though this has not yet materialised.

The Argentina international has also been linked as one of a number of targets up front for Chelsea, along with Jamie Vardy and Callum Wilson, in a recent report by the Telegraph.

Still, when discussing the player’s situation, Gattuso could not give any definite answers on the 31-year-old’s future, though he seemed to hint that it might be difficult to now change his mind about leaving the San Siro.

‘When a player makes choices, then it is also difficult to convince him. One tries,’ Gattuso told Italian TV, as quoted by Milan News.

‘Right now he is a Milan player, we hold him tightly. I do not know what will happen. We will tell each other things face to face and I want the same attitude from him.’

Higuain joined Milan on loan from Juventus in the summer but has not managed to find his best form with the club.

Were he to move to Chelsea, he’d likely have a key role in a team that has struggled for goals at times this season due to the unconvincing performances of front-men Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

The former Napoli and Real Madrid man would surely be a considerable upgrade in that department, having generally shone as one of Europe’s most prolific scorers in recent years.