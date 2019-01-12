AC Milan face Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia on Saturday, and Lucas Paqueta has been tipped to make his debut for the Italian giants.

The 21-year-old was officially presented to the media earlier this week, and despite only recently starting training with his new teammates, it’s noted by Calciomercato that the Brazilian starlet could be handed an immediate debut.

SEE MORE: Two crucial factors which could scupper Chelsea’s hopes of landing prolific solution

Particularly with Giacomo Bonaventura out until next season through injury, Gennaro Gattuso will welcome the creativity that Paqueta could offer through the middle, and he’ll hope that his new recruit can make a positive impact.

Elsewhere, The Sun continue to suggest that question marks remain over Gonzalo Higuain’s future at Milan, but the Argentine is expected to start for the Rossoneri on Saturday evening.

Having ended his goal drought in the win over SPAL prior to the winter break, the 31-year-old will be seen as a key figure leading the line to help Milan secure safe passage through to the next round.

Further, if he does stay beyond this month, his goals will be crucial to their hopes of securing a top-four finish in Serie A, and therefore qualifying for the Champions League.

Suso hasn’t been included in the squad due to injury, and so that should result in Samu Castillejo being moved over to the right flank, with Hakan Calhanoglu played out wide on the left.

Given the Coppa Italia is now Milan’s only realistic hope of silverware this season, they’ll certainly be taking it seriously and will hope to start 2019 with a morale-boosting win ahead of their trip to Jeddah next week to face Juventus for the Italian Super Cup.

Probable XI: Reina; Abate, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Castillejo, Higuain, Calhanoglu (via MilanNews.it.)