Real Madrid reportedly want Paulo Dybala to be included in any deal that sees Isco join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

The Spanish playmaker has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu under Santiago Solari, as he has been relegated to a bit-part role since November.

Having contributed just four goals and one assist in 21 appearances so far this season, it has seemingly been enough to raise question marks over his future with the Spanish giants.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the front page of Tuttosport below, Juventus have been linked with a swoop for Isco, but it’s now suggested that Real Madrid will demand Dybala in return.

On the face of it, it seems like a disastrous idea from a Juventus perspective, as the Argentine international continues to play a key role for Massimiliano Allegri.

With seven goals and three assists in 22 outings so far this season, he hasn’t been at his best since Ronaldo arrived last summer, but having been such a fundamental figure in Juve’s domestic dominance over the past three years, it would surely be an unpopular decision with fans to push him out.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if a deal can be made for Isco without an exchange, but Madrid have reportedly set their stall out and made their desire clear.

Goals have been an issue for the reigning Champions League winners so far this season, as they’ve managed just 26 in 18 La Liga games.

Critics will argue that they simply haven’t sufficiently replaced Ronaldo and filled the void he has left behind yet, and while Dybala’s goalscoring record doesn’t suggest he can do that, his creativity and quality in the final third could certainly help make a difference if a move to Spain did materialise.