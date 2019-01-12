Club resigned to losing £108m Manchester United transfer target as Red Devils line up fresh offer

Napoli are reportedly resigned to losing Kalidou Koulibaly as he is eyed for a transfer by Manchester United and Real Madrid.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who claim the Red Devils are set to make a fresh offer for Koulibaly and allow him the chance to escape Italy, where he has received racist abuse from fans.

This is not the first time the Senegal international has been linked with United, who look weak in defence and who could definitely do with a player of his calibre at the back.

It’s been claimed United are ready to pay big for Koulibaly, who would likely have an asking price of around £108million, according to a recent report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Metro.

It remains to be seen if MUFC can beat Real Madrid to the 27-year-old’s signature, however, with the Mirror linking them as suitors as well.

Their report also mentions United having failed with an offer of £95m for Koulibaly in the past.

Bleacher Report recently linked United with other big names in defence like Toby Alderweireld and Matthijs de Ligt, but Koulibaly would surely be the best option out of those.