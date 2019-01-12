Chelsea in pole position to FINALISE £70million transfer of 173-goal superstar after major development

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly rejected a transfer to Real Madrid this January, according to sources in Spain.

This sounds like encouraging news for Chelsea, who are in the market for a new big-name signing up front to replace Spanish flop Alvaro Morata.

The Blues have been linked with Lewandowski in the past, whilst also chasing the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani this January.

While those deals have proven difficult to complete, however, Lewandowski has at least decided that he won’t be making the move to Real Madrid, according to Diario Gol.

The Poland international has previously been linked as a top target for CFC by the Daily Star, and he surely remains one of the best options available.

The 30-year-old has been a lethal performer in his time in the Bundesliga, scoring 103 goals for Borussia Dortmund and a further 173 in 219 games with current club Bayern.

Lewandowski seems ideal to solve Chelsea’s problems in attack and give them a fighting chance of cementing a top four spot this season.