Man City linked with €100m-rated Serie A midfielder, could rival PSG for key signing

Man City are reportedly keen on the possibility of prising Allan away from Napoli, but he is said to have a monster valuation from the Serie A giants.

The 28-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Partenopei since joining the club from Udinese in 2015, making 144 appearances for the club.

His defensive solidity, energy and tenacity adds a crucial balance to their midfield, and it’s an area in which Pep Guardiola may feel City can still improve in, particularly with Brazilian stalwart Fernandinho set to turn 34 in May.

As reported by TuttoMercatoWeb, it’s suggested that Napoli will have to not only be wary of interest from Paris Saint-Germain, but also from Man City as they have been linked with an interest in Allan too.

However, while it’s noted in that report too, Calciomercato have previously suggested that Napoli have placed a €100m price-tag on their midfield stalwart, and so it’s not going to be easy to prise him away from the San Paolo without splashing out a significant fee.

Realistically, that surely isn’t conceivable for either Euro giant to spend €100m on a 28-year-old who isn’t going to make a decisive impact in the final third. While he has a pivotal role to play in midfield, it’s arguably very difficult to justify such a price-tag for a player with his qualities.

Time will tell if talks take place in the coming months and the summer to reach a deal, but for now, it’s suggested that City have identified him as a potential target to bolster their midfield.

It will be a completely different matter though it seems to try and convince Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to part with a key figure in his side’s continued pursuit of major honours.