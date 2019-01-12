Manchester United star opens talks over potential January transfer to Euro giants

Manchester United star Antonio Valencia looks set to end his long stay at Old Trafford after opening talks over a transfer to Inter Milan.

The 33-year-old is due to be a free agent in the summer, but the Daily Mirror report that Inter want to sign him this January if possible.

In truth, most United fans would probably be content to see Valencia leave, despite him being a fine servant to the club for so long.

At the age he is now, Valencia no longer looks capable of the kind of end-to-end performances that made him a fine option as an attack-minded right-back.

United have the exciting youngster Diogo Dalot coming through to replace Valencia, or could of course move in the transfer market for a top class replacement.

Valencia, meanwhile, could do well to make the move to Serie A, where the slower pace of the game could prolong his career in Europe by a few more years.