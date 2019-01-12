Menu

Manchester United squad to play Tottenham in full as star fails to shake off injury

Manchester United’s squad for the Tottenham game on Sunday looks to have been revealed, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News.

They state Alexis Sanchez does not look to be involved against Spurs, having gone off with a hamstring problem in the FA Cup win over Reading.

This is a blow for the Chile international, who, despite a slow start at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho, looked set to earn a fresh start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician, who is at United as interim manager until the end of the season, has improved a number of previously under-performing players like Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku in his short time at the club and there’s no reason to think he couldn’t achieve something similar with a player of Sanchez’s calibre.

Still, the former Arsenal man will seemingly not be involved this weekend, with the MEN listing the Red Devils squad as being as follows:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Fred, Ander Herrera, Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard, James Garner

Forwards: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku

