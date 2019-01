Manchester United youngster Ethan Hamilton got off to a superb start on loan at Rochdale today.

Watch the video below as Hamilton bombs forward before unleashing an unstoppable long-range effort into the far corner.

The Red Devils ace only joined Rochdale on loan yesterday, and has shown what a talent he is with this outstanding instant impact.

United fans will certainly keep a close eye on his progress now and hope he can be one to make an impact in their first-team at some point in the future…