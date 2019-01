Manchester United will want to take notice of this sublime free-kick goal by Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Watch the goal video below as the Serbian starlet shows his immense talent with a perfectly-executed long-range effort into the top corner.

Milinkovic-Savic has been recently linked as a £90million transfer target for United, and other elite clubs have also shown an interest.

MUFC could really do with his quality in midfield, however, as an upgrade on flop summer signing Fred.