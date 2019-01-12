Video: Pedro lob gives Chelsea a 1-0 lead vs Newcastle after no-look lobbed through-ball by David Luiz

Pedro has given Chelsea a 1-0 lead with this superbly-worked goal against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The Blues are known for their short passing game under Maurizio Sarri, but this fine Pedro goal came about thanks to a quality lobbed pass forwards from defender David Luiz.

The Brazil international even seemed to no-look the pass, despite it proving an inch-perfect one over the top to Pedro, who made no mistake with a clever lob from close range.

Beautiful stuff, Chelsea.

A still of the moment Luiz played the ball, by the way…not bad for a centre-back…