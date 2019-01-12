Real Madrid to send scouts to watch €50m+ rated target with eye on bolstering attacking options

Real Madrid are reportedly set to send scouts to take a closer look at €50m+ rated Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek next week.

The 23-year-old has impressed so far this season, scoring 19 goals in just 21 games for the Serie A outfit.

However, he has perhaps importantly answered question marks over his consistency and ability to respond to adversity too. After scoring nine goals in his first seven Serie A games of the season, Piatek went goalless for five games. However, since then, he has bagged four in seven.

Having proven his form in front of goal and offered a real presence up front for Genoa, it’s no real surprise that he has attracted attention from elsewhere.

According to Sportmediaset, Real Madrid are set to scout him in the Serie A side’s friendly against Wurzburger Kickers in Murcia on Monday, albeit it’s added that they may well have to pay in excess of €50m to prise him away from Italy, such is the demand likely to be made by Genoa president Enrico Preziosi.

Further, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Napoli are all specifically mentioned as being interested in Piatek too. If Madrid do opt to step up their pursuit of the Polish forward, then perhaps the string of Italian giants will have to respond quickly in order to avoid missing out.

Real Madrid have continued to toil this season as they sit in fifth place in the La Liga table after 18 games, with a 10-point gap between them and leaders Barcelona.

They’ve managed to score just 26 goals in those 18 outings, with Barca bagging 50 in that same time. Having failed to really replace Cristiano Ronaldo and fill the void he left behind after his move to Juventus last summer, it was always going to be a struggle for Los Blancos.

Perhaps now though with rumours linking Piatek with a switch to the Bernabeu, they are ready to bolster their attacking options and add goals to the team.