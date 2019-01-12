Tottenham inform player’s agent they plan to match £67million transfer bid

Tottenham are reportedly ready to pay big to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the transfer of Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong.

The 21-year-old is one of the most highly rated young talents in Europe at the moment and seems destined for a big move before too long.

And the latest from the Daily Mirror is that Spurs have informed De Jong’s agent Ali Dursun that they are prepared to match PSG’s offer of £67million for the Netherlands international, which is currently the highest bid to come in for the player.

That, as the Mirror note, would break Tottenham’s current transfer record, and would also be a big show of ambition from the north London side.

It remains to be seen, however, if a top young talent like De Jong would necessarily choose a move to Spurs over PSG at this time.

A switch to the French capital would more or less guarantee success, with the Ligue 1 giants dominant in their domestic league and challengers for the Champions League.

They also have world class names like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on their books, whereas Tottenham face uncertainty over some key names, such as Christian Eriksen, as mentioned in the same piece about De Jong.

Their manager Mauricio Pochettino is also a target for Manchester United, as reported in another Mirror piece.