Two crucial factors which could scupper Chelsea’s hopes of landing prolific solution

Chelsea continue to struggle for goals this season, but any hopes of signing Gonzalo Higuain in January appear complicated.

The Blues have scored 38 goals in 21 Premier League games thus far, giving them the lowest scoring tally of the top six sides.

It doesn’t seem to be getting any better for Maurizio Sarri either, as his side have managed just five goals in their last six games across all competitions, with neither Alvaro Morata nor Olivier Giroud proving to be capable of offering a regular source of goals when fit.

With that in mind, Chelsea have been heavily linked with a swoop for Higuain for some time, but La Gazzetta dello Sport note that major problems still exist in their hopes of prising him away from Italy.

The 31-year-old has bagged 290 goals in a glittering career, while he enjoyed his most prolific season under Sarri at Napoli in the 2015/16 campaign, scoring 38 goals in just 42 games.

On a more positive note, it’s suggested that Blues director Marina Granovskaia has made contact with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici to try and reach an agreement for Higuain. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri want an immediate fee while Chelsea want to initially take on Milan’s loan agreement for the rest of the season.

On top of that, it’s added that ultimately the final say will be with Milan as essentially they have to agree to end Higuain’s loan deal with them to free him up to accept another offer.

In turn, it all seems rather complicated at this stage but given the fact that it will surely be difficult for Milan to find a suitable replacement in January, they will have no desire to let the Argentine stalwart go as they continue to chase a Champions League qualification spot this season.

With that in mind, even if Chelsea were to reach an agreement with Juve, it could be made redundant if the Rossoneri aren’t interested in a split.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but specifically with the Milan obstacle as opposed to the issue between Chelsea and Juve which could still be resolved with further negotiations, it seems as though it will be difficult for Higuain to make a move to Stamford Bridge this month despite Corriere dello Sport noting that he wants to set up a reunion with Sarri.