Video: Pundit questions if Arsenal have got their contract priorities all wrong with Aaron Ramsey set for exit

Former Arsenal star and BBC Sport pundit Martin Keown has questioned if his old club have made a mistake with regards to Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey.

As noted by BBC Sport, it’s been heavily suggested that the Welshman will join Juventus at the end of the season, with his current Gunners contract set to expire.

In contrast, Sky Sports reported last February how Ozil penned a new deal with the club which is reportedly worth £350,000-a-week.

The German playmaker wasn’t even included in the Arsenal match-day squad to face West Ham on Saturday despite it being suggested that he had recovered from a knee injury, as he continues to struggle to establish himself as a key figure in Unai Emery’s plans.

With that in mind, Keown was discussing the situation on Football Focus on Saturday, as seen in the video below, and he has raised his concerns over whether or not Arsenal have made a mistake and given the new contract to the wrong player.

Time will tell if Ozil can turn things around and can be a consistent leading figure for the north London giants. However, while losing Ramsey is a blow in itself, the fact that Arsenal look set to lose him for absolutely nothing this summer will undoubtedly irk many fans and pundits alike too.