Video: Some Liverpool fans noticed this hilarious moment from Reds star near the end of Brighton win

A fair few Liverpool fans seemed to really enjoy this moment from Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum towards the end of the 1-0 win over Brighton.

Mohamed Salah’s goal settled a tense affair and sent LFC seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, but this was, on the whole, far from a classic.

Wijnaldum, however, produced a comedy moment as he confronted Brighton’s Shane Duffy over his complaint about a handball decision.

The Dutchman simply reminded Duffy where his arm is, backing up the referee’s decision.

Simple, but fine work from Gini!

Gini giving Duffy a helping hand. from LiverpoolFC

