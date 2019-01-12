Video: West Ham star celebrates in the pub with fans after win vs Arsenal

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice celebrated with the club’s fans in the pub after hitting his winning goal against Arsenal this afternoon.

The Hammers youngster is fast becoming one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League this season, and netted a superb effort to down the Gunners on Saturday – his first goal for the club.

As well as being a fine player, however, Rice also seems a great down-to-earth lad, as he joined in with fans’ chants in the pub, in videos he’s since uploaded to an Instagram story, which you can view by clicking here.