Arsenal ace tipped to undergo medical tests today as he prepares for exit

Aaron Ramsey could reportedly be taking a step closer to sealing a move to Juventus on Sunday, as the Arsenal man is said to be undergoing medical tests with the Italian giants.

The Welshman will see his current contract with the Gunners expire at the end of the season, and as noted by the Guardian, he has publicly spoken about how it was the club who opted to withdraw their offer of a renewal last year.

In turn, an exit from the Emirates seems inevitable, albeit it could be argued that the most sensible strategy from Arsenal would be to try and find a deal in January with an interested party in order to avoid losing Ramsey for nothing in the summer.

Unfortunately for them, it appears as though the 28-year-old is edging ever closer to reaching an agreement with Juventus, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that he could be undergoing medical tests with the Bianconeri on Sunday, with a view of moving forward and reaching an agreement.

The report even suggests that Juve officials are in London to carry out the tests, as they are seemingly eager to wrap up a deal to add Ramsey to Massimiliano Allegri’s squad, perhaps this month if possible or in the summer.

It’s justified if accurate, as the likes of Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi aren’t getting any younger, and so in terms of maintaining their domestic dominance moving forward coupled with the desire to conquer Europe, adding a younger yet proven and experienced option in Ramsey seems like a sensible move.

Time will tell if an announcement is made in the coming weeks or months, but as per reports in Italy, it seems Juventus are very keen to proceed with snapping up the Arsenal man.