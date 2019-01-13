Chelsea transfer news: Euro giants eye loan raid, Blues hold more talks for Fabregas replacement

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly attracting attention from Bayern Munich, while the Blues are said to be pushing for Leandro Paredes.

Morata’s miserable spell at Stamford Bridge has continued this season, as he has managed just nine goals in 24 appearances in all competitions as he has again failed to offer a consistent source of goals.

In turn, that is seemingly raising question marks over his future at Chelsea, with The Express reporting that Bayern are considering a loan swoop for the rest of the season with a possible option to buy in the summer.

It comes amid ongoing speculation that Gonzalo Higuain could arrive in west London to secure a reunion with Maurizio Sarri, as per Sky Sports, and so that should then push Morata closer to the exit door as the Italian tactician will have his replacement.

The Spaniard only managed 15 goals in 48 games last season, and so it has to be said that given he has had 18 months now to prove his worth and has ultimately failed to deliver consistently, time may be up and an opportunity to offload him even on a temporary basis could appeal to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, there could be an arrival this month too with Calciomercato noting that the Premier League giants are continuing talks to sign Paredes from Zenit.

As noted by BBC Sport, Cesc Fabregas sealed an exit from the club to join Monaco this week, and so there is a void to be filled in midfield.

Coupled with the fact that Mateo Kovacic is currently expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season when his loan deal expires, Sarri could be left short in that department. In turn, a move for Paredes would make sense, and is seemingly a priority for Chelsea as talks continue on Sunday.