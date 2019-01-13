Divisive £100,000-a-week Man United man wanted by three clubs with January exit possible

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford by delivering attacking football and five wins in his first five games as Manchester United’s interim manager.

But perhaps not every player is pleased that he replaced Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho appeared to rub a few players up the wrong way during the final year of his stay in Manchester, with Paul Pogba the most high-profile example.

But the former Chelsea boss was also very loyal to some players – namely Marouane Fellaini, who clearly loved him back.

In November when Mourinho was under pressure, Fellaini scored a late winner against Young Boys before telling ManUtd.com: “The manager has given me a lot of confidence. He trusts me. That is important for a player and I try to give it back and repay him on the pitch. I give everything for him, I feel comfortable and I am happy with him.”

Unfortunately for Fellaini, who earns £100,000 a week according to the Daily Star, Mourinho was sacked in December and his replacement seems less keen on the big Belgian.

Fellaini played in 13 of United’s first 17 Premier League games this season under Mourinho but has been given just three minutes of game time in the four top-flight matches Solskjaer has taken charge of.

A report by Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad has now reported that Fellaini could leave Old Trafford this month with AC Milan, Porto and Guangzhou Evergrande watching him.

It is not just managers who seem to feel differently about Fellaini. He is highly divisive among fans too, as the tweets below illustrate.

You’re crap! Leave our club NOW!!!! — Dr Chunky Biscuit (@Deaniew1967) January 5, 2019

Fellaini is upset because Ole has basically told him you ain’t United quality so do one. — Anthony (@AnthonyMemi) January 12, 2019

I admire Fellaini’s attitude. He’s a good pro, but what have been his great contributions? I’m struggling. A handful of important goals in 6 years. A handful of decent performances from the bench. In the main though he’s been found seriously wanting at the very highest level. — Choccy’s Diary (@Daveybear1) January 6, 2019

He’s massively underrated, he sets a lot up, gets involved, would hate to play against him. Makes massive difference in games — Laura_MUFC (@ms_manutd) January 10, 2019

Yeah wank, to think we used to start Fellaini over Herrera ?? — Ellis (@ejbrown1985) January 2, 2019

