Leeds United look to raid Arsenal or Real Madrid as they aim to strengthen promotion bid

Championship leaders Leeds United got their promotion bid right back on track with a 2-0 win over Derby on Friday night but manager Marcelo Bielsa is still keen to bolster his squad during the January transfer window.

Leeds, who bounced back from three straight defeats to beat Derby, are six points clear at the top of the Championship table, but have conceded more than a goal a game on average.

According to The Mail on Sunday, Leeds manager Bielsa is not overly impressed with the form of 22-year-old goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

It is claimed by The Mail that Leeds are considering a loan deal for Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez although Real Madrid stopper Kiko Casilla is rated as a more likely signing.

Martinez – who has been out on loan at Oxford, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham, Wolves and Getafe since joining Arsenal as a teenager – has made just one first-team appearance this season. That came in December’s 1-0 win over FK Qarabag.

The 26-year-old is behind Bernd Leno and Petr Cech in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Casilla, 32, has yet to feature for Real this season, but has top-level experience having started 25 La Liga games since moving from Espanyol in 2015.