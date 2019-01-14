Arsenal star undergoes medical as transfer away described as a done deal by journalist

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has done the first part of his medical with Juventus ahead of what looks like an all-but-done transfer to Turin.

This update comes from Goal’s Romeo Agresti, who states on Twitter that the Wales international has undergone the first part of medical examinations in a clinic in London ahead of joining Juventus in the summer.

#Ramsey has done the first part of his medical for #Juventus yesterday in a private clinic in London. Arsenal star will join Juve this summer. Done deal ???????????? @goal pic.twitter.com/HsYxZ0pAbb — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) January 14, 2019

Ramsey looks a quality signing for the Italian giants on a free transfer, with his contract at Arsenal due to expire at the end of the season.

This is a big loss for the Gunners as well, with Ramsey long one of the team’s most important players in eleven years at the Emirates Stadium.

Juve have a solid recent history of snapping up big players on free transfers, having done so with successful signings like Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, Dani Alves, Sami Khedira and Emre Can.

Ramsey should be another fine option, having shown himself to be one of the top midfielders in the Premier League for much of his Arsenal career.